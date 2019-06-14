Iraq condemns attacks on Abha Airport, oil tankers in Oman Gulf

2019/06/14 | 00:55
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- The Iraqi Foreign Ministry condemned the attack on Abha civil airport in Saudi Arabia, as well as the attack on two oil tankers in the Gulf of Oman that took place earlier Thursday, according to a statement by the ministry.
Iraq affirms its stance against any aggression and rejecting the escalation in the region, the statement read.
The country calls for peaceful solutions to the crisis, away from starving people, harming their security, interfering in their affairs and adopting military force, and resorting to a dialogue table to achieve security and stability in the region instead, the statement added.
