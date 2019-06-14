عربي | كوردى


Abadi meets new US ambassador, discusses political situation

Abadi meets new US ambassador, discusses political situation
2019/06/14 | 02:35
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)-

Former Prime Minister

Haidar al-Abadi discussed with new US Ambassador to Baghdad Matthew Tueller the overall political and public situation in the country and the region.Abadi congratulated Tueller

on the occasion of assuming his new post, wishing him success in contributing

to coordinate between Iraq and the US and enhance cooperation between the two

countries.President Barham Salih

received the credentials of the new ambassadors of New Zealand and

the United States to Iraq. Ambassador Tredene

Dobson will represent New

Zealand in Iraq, while the US will be represented by Matthew Tueller. The president stressed

Iraq's earnest desire to develop relations with both countries and to serve the

common interests.





All Text here: Baghdad Post ✓


TRENDING News

Latest News Today
Videos and Photos
TRENDING NOW