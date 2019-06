Abadi meets new US ambassador, discusses political situation

2019/06/14 | 02:35

(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News )-Former Prime MinisterHaidar al-Abadi discussed with new US Ambassador to Baghdad Matthew Tueller the overall political and public situation in the country and the region.Abadi congratulated Tuelleron the occasion of assuming his new post, wishing him success in contributingto coordinate between Iraq and the US and enhance cooperation between the twocountries.President Barham Salihreceived the credentials of the new ambassadors of New Zealand andthe United States to Iraq. Ambassador TredeneDobson will represent NewZealand in Iraq, while the US will be represented by Matthew Tueller. The president stressedIraq's earnest desire to develop relations with both countries and to serve thecommon interests.