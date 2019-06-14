Abadi meets new US ambassador, discusses political situation

2019/06/14 | 02:35
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)-
Former Prime Minister
Haidar al-Abadi discussed with new US Ambassador to Baghdad Matthew Tueller the overall political and public situation in the country and the region.Abadi congratulated Tueller
on the occasion of assuming his new post, wishing him success in contributing
to coordinate between Iraq and the US and enhance cooperation between the two
countries.President Barham Salih
received the credentials of the new ambassadors of New Zealand and
the United States to Iraq. Ambassador Tredene
Dobson will represent New
Zealand in Iraq, while the US will be represented by Matthew Tueller. The president stressed
Iraq's earnest desire to develop relations with both countries and to serve the
common interests.
