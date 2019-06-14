Trump says too early 'to even think' about deal with Iran

2019/06/14 | 02:35
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)-
President Donald Trump on Thursday said it is too early even to consider entering negotiations with Iran, despite soaring tensions between Washington and Iran.
Trump said that while he appreciated a mediating mission by Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, "I personally feel that it is too soon to even think about making a deal. They are not ready, and neither are we!"
