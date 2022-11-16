Oil production steady as new PM urges review of OPEC quota

2022/11/16 | 23:20 - Source: Iraq Oil Report

Flares burn at the West Qurna 1 oil field in October 2022.



(JASSIM AL-JABIRI/Iraq Oil Report)

Iraq’s nationwide oil production averaged 4.72 million barrels per day (bpd) in October, according to field-by-field data compiled by Iraq Oil Report.*

In August and September, output topped 4.74 million bpd, which will likely be the high-water mark for the year since Iraq has committed to an OPEC-plus agreement to lower production.

