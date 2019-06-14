Iraq Air Fair in its seventh session concludes its work in Baghdad

2019/06/14 | 09:20
Baghdad - INA
The Iraq Air Fair concluded its seventh session on Thursday in Baghdad with the participation of various government agencies and airlines.
"The exhibition was a positive step , especially as Iraqi civil aviation is moving forward on international commitments through coordination and communication with ICAO," said Ali Khalil Ibrahim, director general of the Civil Aviation Authority, As part of a program for the development of civil aviation procedures through participation with international bodies competent in the aviation sector. "
