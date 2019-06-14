عربي | كوردى


WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange faces extradition hearing

2019/06/14 | 10:00
WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange is expected to appear at

hearing in a London court via video link as he continues his fight against

extradition to the United States.The 47-year-old Assange is currently in Belmarsh Prison on

the outskirts of London serving a 50-week sentence for jumping bail in Britain.He was too ill to appear at a recent hearing but is expected

Friday to appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court via video link.US officials have made clear their intention to prosecute

Assange under the Espionage Act, blaming him for directing WikiLeaks’

publication of a huge trove of secret documents that disclosed the names of

people who provided confidential information to American and coalition forces

in Iraq and Afghanistan.Assange asserts that he is a journalist with First Amendment

protections.







