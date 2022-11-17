Ann Licater, the New Age Recording Artist and World Flutist, Releases New Album WHISPERS FROM EARTH

2022/11/18 | 13:36 - Source: Iraq News

Portrait of World Flutist Ann Licater by D'Arcy Allison-Teasley

Ann Licater, as photographed by Steve Voldseth

Cul de Sac Mystic Productions' sixth solo album release, featuring flute passages for meditation and inspiration, releases worldwide on November 18, 2023.

Walking in nature...the subtle and bold beauty of rose gardens, bamboo forests, gentle waves and sunlit pathways colored the sound, texture and feeling tone of the collection of tracks I created.”

— Ann Licater

LOS ANGELES, CA, USA, November 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Fifteen years after the release of Ann Licater’s breakthrough debut solo wood and clay flute album Following the Call, she again returns to her roots with a focus on solo-inspired compositions that evoke stillness and peace inspired by walks in the natural world.



Whispers from Earth is the sixth album on the artist’s independent record label Cul de Sac Mystic Productions.



Visit www.AnnLicater.com“Walking in nature experiencing the subtle and bold beauty of rose gardens, bamboo forests, gentle waves and sunlit pathways colored the sound, texture and feeling tone of the collection of tracks I created.



Each one expresses something I felt in that quietude and connection.



Recalling visits to the Sequoia National Forest and performing in the forests of Lake Tahoe—both in California—were influences, too,” says Licater.Whispers from Earth—a collection of 12 tracks including “Peaceful Prayer,” “Redwood Memories” and “Mirror Lake Reflection”—showcases Licater’s distinct artistry on an array of world flutes including Native American, Native American-style, folk and silver alto flutes.



Licater serves as executive producer, co-producer, composer, publisher, artist and indie label owner, continuing her foray into world flute-based Contemporary Instrumental and New Age music to soothe the soul, helping listeners find inner peace and well-being.Music writer Jonathan Widran (JWVibe.com) notes, "In many ways, those whispers Ann shares via her Native American style flutes, Native American flutes, folk flute and Mayan-style drone flute sweep through us as the breath of life itself, giving flight to hope and dreams beyond the day to day."These flute passages for meditation and inspiration were inspired by Licater’s walks in nature—specifically at The Huntington Library, Art Museum and Botanical Gardens, in San Marino and stretches of the Pacific Coast in Laguna Beach and Malibu—all in California.



She thinks of the album as "a 45-minute inner journey" perfect for a walking meditation, a lunchtime listening escape, or anytime one wants to center one's self.Whispers from Earth debuted on radio with five tracks on the “Deep Flutes” program (airing 11.11.22) on Hearts of Space, a syndicated radio show that is heard by approximately 200,000 listeners per week on 176 National Public Radio (NPR) stations.Radio focus tracks for the album include “Peaceful Prayer,” performed on Native American-style flute and available as a free downloadable and early access streaming track on select platforms with a pre-sale offering; and “Luminous Morning” featuring Ann on both grand piano and Native American flute.Reflects Licater, “I revisited the piano and my love for improvising on it.



I perform both instruments in this piece, so this combination will be something new for my listeners.



I named it 'Luminous Morning' as it feels so joyful to me—reminiscent of fluttering wings in a garden or sunlight bouncing off of ocean waves."Returning to co-produce with Licater are GRAMMY®-nominated artist, Peter Phippen, and Ivar Lunde, Jr.



who also is the recording, mixing and mastering engineer.



Musicians joining Licater on Whispers from Earth include Phippen on Shakuhachi (“Whispers from Earth”) and electric bass and Moyo Drum (“Star Stream Dreamer”); Lunde, Jr.



on synthesizer (“Whispers from Earth”); and Troy Arnett on synthesizer [“Following the Call (Horizons)]” a nod to Licater’s debut album, Following the Call.The new album, akin to Licater’s other releases, is an artful, sonic journey designed for mindfulness practices, meditation, well-being, yoga, spa, healing arts, creativity, study, sleep, and stress reduction.Whispers from Earth is the most recent release on the artist’s Cul de Sac Mystic Productions label, which also includes Following the Call (2007), Doorway to a Dream (2010), Invitation from Within (2013) Beyond the Waves (2016), Quiet Spaces: Flute Meditations for Mindfulness and Relaxation (2018).Full tracks and samples are available at Spotify, Bandcamp and HearNow for all music platforms.



For more information, visit www.annlicater.com.Track Listing:1.



Whispers from Earth2.



Echoes from a Glass Pond3.



Peaceful Prayer4.



Luminous Morning5.



Red Cedar Calling6.



Star Stream Dreamer7.



Mirror Lake Reflection8.



Initiation (Awakening)9.



Silver Soliloquy10.



Forest Moon Rising11.



Redwood Memories12.



Following the Call (Horizons)Media contact for interviews and product review requests: Beth Ann Hilton, The B Company, bethhilton(at)theBcompany(dot)com.Connect with Ann

Ann Licater: Ann Licater is a California-based, award-winning recording artist, world flutist, producer publisher (ASCAP) and composer (ASCAP).



Her artistry and signature sound on Native American and world flutes has been lauded and embraced worldwide, heard via inflight entertainment, on spa radio stations and in yoga studios and beyond.



She studied with master Native American flutist R.



Carlos Nakai (Navajo-Ute) complementing her classical flute training at the MacPhail Center for Music in Minneapolis, MN.



Licater holds a B.A.



in Bus.



Admin.



from The University of St.



Thomas, St.



Paul, MN and an M.L.A .



from Naropa University, Boulder, CO.



where she studied Art-As-Meditation and Spirituality.



www.AnnLicater.comAbout Cul de Sac Mystic Productions: Cul de Sac Mystic Productions is Ann Licater’s Indie music label and publishing company (ASCAP) featuring a unique blend of world flute-focused original melodies and inspired improvisational compositions.



Licater’s music is popular on the Spa channel for Sirius XM, Music Choice’s Soundscapes as well as Pandora, Spotify and Apple Music.



Music from the catalog has been featured as in-flight entertainment in the well-being and relaxation categories.



Her track “Xiao Garden” was chosen for Kim Kardashian’s “Crystal Meditation” playlist launch on Spotify.



Licater’s work has been recognized by Amazon music editors (Top Ten Best New Age Album), Independent Music Awards (Nomination for Best New Age Song) and Peace Song Awards (Winner "Sound Healing").

