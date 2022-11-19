France Renews Commitment to De-Mining in Iraq

2022/11/19 | 06:00 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- France Renews its Commitment to Protecting Civilians impacted by Explosive Ordnance in Iraq The United Nations Mine Action Service (UNMAS) welcomes the contribution of EUR 500,000 (approximately USD 495,370) from the Government of France, which will support the Government of Iraq in its efforts to protect civilians impacted by the threat of explosive ordnance and […]

