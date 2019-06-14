Home › Baghdad Post › Iran says it is in charge of security of Strait of Hormuz: state Radio

Iran says it is in charge of security of Strait of Hormuz: state Radio

2019/06/14 | 11:10



(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News )- Iran said on Friday it was responsible for maintaining thesecurity of the Strait of Hormuz in the Gulf, state radio reported, adding thatblaming Tehran for attacks on two oil tankers in the Gulf of Oman was alarming.“We are responsible for ensuring the security of the Straitand we have rescued the crew of those attacked tankers in the shortest possibletime,” Radio quoted Foreign Ministry spokesman Abbas Mousavi as saying.“Obviously, accusing Iran for such a suspicious andunfortunate incident is the simplest and the most convenient way for (USSecretary of State Mike) Pompeo and other US officials. These accusations arealarming.”The United States blamed Iran for attacks on two oil tankersin the Gulf of Oman on Thursday that drove up oil prices and raised concernabout a new US-Iranian confrontation.It was not immediately clear what caused the explosions thatforced the crews to abandon ship and leave both the Norwegian-owned FrontAltair and Japanese-owned Kokuka Courageous adrift in waters between Gulf Arabstates and Iran.The blasts, south of the Strait of Hormuz, followed lastmonth’s sabotage attacks on vessels off the Fujairah emirate, one of theworld’s largest bunkering hubs. Iran has distanced itself from the attacks.Almost a fifth of the world’s oil passes through the Strait- some 17.2 million barrels per day (bpd). Consumption was about 100 millionbpd in 2017, data from analytics firm Vortexa showed.Brent crude futures rose 0.6% to $61.69 per barrel in Asiantrade on Friday, having gained 2.2% the previous day, though at one point theyhad surged as much as 4.5% in the wake of the attacks.Iran’s key regional rival Saudi Arabia said that Riyadh wascommitted to providing reliable oil supplies to global markets.One source said the blast on the Front Altair, which caughtfire and sent a huge plume of smoke into the air, may have been caused by amagnetic mine. The firm that chartered the Kokuka Courageous tanker said it washit by a suspected torpedo, but a person with knowledge of the matter saidtorpedoes were not used.The US military released a video late on Thursday that itsaid showed Iran’s Revolutionary Guard (IRGC) removing an unexploded mine fromthe side of the Japanese-owned oil tanker.The US military’s Central Command also released photographsshowing the apparent mine, which attaches to the side of a ship magnetically,before it was removed later in the day.Tension between Iran and the United States has risen sinceMay last year, when US President Donald Trump pulled out of a 2015 nuclear dealbetween Iran and major powers that aimed to curb Tehran’s nuclear ambitions inexchange for sanctions relief.Iran has repeatedly warned it would block the Strait ofHormuz if it cannot sell its oil because of US sanctions.Tensions have increased further since Trump reimposedsanctions on Iran and acted at the beginning of May to force Iran’s oilcustomers to slash their imports to zero or face draconian US financialsanctions.Iran’s oil exports, its economy’s lifeblood, have dropped toabout 400,000 bpd in May from 2.5 million bpd in April last year.Meeting on Friday on the sidelines of a regional summit inKyrgyzstan, Chinese President Xi Jinping told Iran’s President Hassan Rouhanion Friday that China will promote steady development of ties with Iran nomatter how the situation changes, the official Xinhua news agency reported.