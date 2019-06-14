عربي | كوردى


Iran says it is in charge of security of Strait of Hormuz: state Radio

Iran says it is in charge of security of Strait of Hormuz: state Radio
2019/06/14 | 11:10
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- Iran said on Friday it was responsible for maintaining the

security of the Strait of Hormuz in the Gulf, state radio reported, adding that

blaming Tehran for attacks on two oil tankers in the Gulf of Oman was alarming.“We are responsible for ensuring the security of the Strait

and we have rescued the crew of those attacked tankers in the shortest possible

time,” Radio quoted Foreign Ministry spokesman Abbas Mousavi as saying.“Obviously, accusing Iran for such a suspicious and

unfortunate incident is the simplest and the most convenient way for (US

Secretary of State Mike) Pompeo and other US officials. These accusations are

alarming.”The United States blamed Iran for attacks on two oil tankers

in the Gulf of Oman on Thursday that drove up oil prices and raised concern

about a new US-Iranian confrontation.It was not immediately clear what caused the explosions that

forced the crews to abandon ship and leave both the Norwegian-owned Front

Altair and Japanese-owned Kokuka Courageous adrift in waters between Gulf Arab

states and Iran.The blasts, south of the Strait of Hormuz, followed last

month’s sabotage attacks on vessels off the Fujairah emirate, one of the

world’s largest bunkering hubs. Iran has distanced itself from the attacks.Almost a fifth of the world’s oil passes through the Strait

- some 17.2 million barrels per day (bpd). Consumption was about 100 million

bpd in 2017, data from analytics firm Vortexa showed.Brent crude futures rose 0.6% to $61.69 per barrel in Asian

trade on Friday, having gained 2.2% the previous day, though at one point they

had surged as much as 4.5% in the wake of the attacks.Iran’s key regional rival Saudi Arabia said that Riyadh was

committed to providing reliable oil supplies to global markets.One source said the blast on the Front Altair, which caught

fire and sent a huge plume of smoke into the air, may have been caused by a

magnetic mine. The firm that chartered the Kokuka Courageous tanker said it was

hit by a suspected torpedo, but a person with knowledge of the matter said

torpedoes were not used.The US military released a video late on Thursday that it

said showed Iran’s Revolutionary Guard (IRGC) removing an unexploded mine from

the side of the Japanese-owned oil tanker.The US military’s Central Command also released photographs

showing the apparent mine, which attaches to the side of a ship magnetically,

before it was removed later in the day.Tension between Iran and the United States has risen since

May last year, when US President Donald Trump pulled out of a 2015 nuclear deal

between Iran and major powers that aimed to curb Tehran’s nuclear ambitions in

exchange for sanctions relief.Iran has repeatedly warned it would block the Strait of

Hormuz if it cannot sell its oil because of US sanctions.Tensions have increased further since Trump reimposed

sanctions on Iran and acted at the beginning of May to force Iran’s oil

customers to slash their imports to zero or face draconian US financial

sanctions.Iran’s oil exports, its economy’s lifeblood, have dropped to

about 400,000 bpd in May from 2.5 million bpd in April last year.Meeting on Friday on the sidelines of a regional summit in

Kyrgyzstan, Chinese President Xi Jinping told Iran’s President Hassan Rouhani

on Friday that China will promote steady development of ties with Iran no

matter how the situation changes, the official Xinhua news agency reported.



All Text here: Baghdad Post ✓


TRENDING News

Latest News Today
Videos and Photos
TRENDING NOW