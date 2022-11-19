Four Iraqi Soldiers Killed in Attack Near Kirkuk

2022/11/19 | 19:08 - Source: Iraq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- A machine gun attack on a remote northern Iraqi military post killed four soldiers on Saturday, a military source said.

According to AFP, the source said the pre-dawn assault targeted the desert post near Kirkuk, where remnants of the ISIS extremist group are active, as well as Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK) fighters.

Iraqi Kurdish fighters are deployed about one kilometer from the post that was attacked, said the source, who asked not to be identified.

No one has claimed responsibility for the attack.

Turkish forces regularly carry out military operations against Kurdish PKK forces.