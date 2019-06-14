عربي | كوردى


Belgium takes back six orphaned ISIS children: SDF

Belgium takes back six orphaned ISIS children: SDF
2019/06/14 | 11:45
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- Belgium has taken back six orphaned children of ISIS members

from Syria, the US-backed militia which is holding thousands of militants and

their family members said late on Thursday.“This must be extended to men and women in our camps and

prison, not only children,” Mustafa Bali, a spokesman for the Syrian Democratic

Forces (SDF), said on Twitter, announcing Belgium’s move.The SDF controls the quarter of Syria east of the Euphrates River

after driving back ISIS in a series of advances from 2015 that culminated in

March with the group’s defeat at its last territorial enclave in Baghouz, near

the Iraqi border.However, it says it is unable to indefinitely hold the

thousands of ISIS fighters and members and their families who surrendered

during its offensive.Many of those in custody or held at overcrowded displacement

camps in northeast Syria are foreigners, and many remain unrepentant supporters

of violent jihad.ISIS members also brought a large number of children into

their zone of control or bore babies who are now orphaned, destitute or even

stateless, and whose future is uncertain.The SDF has warned that keeping them in northeast Syria

where there is no long-term political settlement to underpin its control of the

area is a security risk, and has called for help in managing a humanitarian

crisis in the displacement camps.Western countries have so far been unwilling to take back

their citizens who went to Syria to join ISIS – seeing them as a

security risk if they return home but knowing they may be unable to prosecute

them.The United States, France and the Netherlands have each

repatriated a small number of women or children from northeast Syria, but many

others remain there.The SDF has also handed over numerous ISIS militants to

Iraq, which is putting many former jihadists on trial and executing some of

them.An Iraqi court sentenced a Belgian man, Bilal al-Marchohi,

23, to death by hanging in March for being part of ISIS. Pictures on his phone

showed him posing with weapons and cradling his infant son.



All Text here: Baghdad Post ✓


TRENDING News

Latest News Today
Videos and Photos
TRENDING NOW