Mosul's only Pediatric Hospital Reopens

2022/11/20 | 05:36 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Taking care of the youngest: Mosul's only pediatric hospital, Ibn al-Atheer, and the University's Kindergarten reopen The newly rehabilitated Ibn al-Atheer Hospital was officially inaugurated by the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), the Federal Republic of Germany, the Ministry of Health and the Ninewa Governorate.As the only pediatric hospital in Mosul, Ibn al-Atheer will […]

