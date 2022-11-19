Pakistan’s First Entrepreneurial Higher Education Institution, Extreme Commerce College Gets Recognition from HEC

2022/11/20 | 07:18 - Source: Iraq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Extreme Commerce College (ECC) Pakistan’s first entrepreneurial higher education institution, gets recognition from Higher Education Commission of Pakistan.

Extreme Commerce College (ECC) Pakistan’s first entrepreneurial higher education institution, gets recognition from Higher Education Commission (HEC), Government of Pakistan.”

— Syed Taha Bin Hasan

ISLAMABAD, ICT, PAKISTAN, November 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Higher Education Commission of Pakistan (HEC), Recognizes Pakistan’s First Entrepreneurial Higher Education Institute, Extreme Commerce College (ECC).Prioritizing entrepreneurship as one of the most important faculties to secure the future of Pakistani youth, the Higher Education Commission of Pakistan (HEC) has recognized the country's first Entrepreneurial Higher Education Institute, Extreme Commerce College.The Higher Education Commission (HEC) through its notification No.



14(131)/A&A/Acc/HEC-2022 has officially recognised the Extreme College Commerce (ECC) and its qualifications.



Through this, the students of ECC will benefit from nationally recognised international qualifications.



This recognition enhances opportunities and gateways available to students.With the aim of bridging gaps in academic knowledge and a successful professional career, Extreme Commerce College was established with the aim to provide a nurturing environment for the Pakistani students and youthful workforce to develop an entrepreneurial and innovative mindset, thus encouraging them to realize their full potential.



The college inculcates educating oneself while earning and getting empowered.



This is achieved by harnessing skilled based learning and qualifications.



Being the pioneer entrepreneurial higher educational institute (HEI) in the country, ECC offers complementary incubation plus e-commerce structured training to all students throughout their stay at college.



The college also offers practical and experiential learning opportunities to the students, where industry practitioners and entrepreneurs are available to share their knowledge of the digital ecosystem.The visionary leadership at Extreme Commerce was able to spot the tremendous national potential that lies in the human capital and has been working tirelessly towards their vision of making Pakistan the global hub for back-office and technical services for the global e-commerce markets.Extreme Commerce College (ECC) is Pakistan’s first entrepreneurial higher education institute that came into being as a joint venture between Extreme Commerce and Oxford’s Independent Business School.



The purpose of ECC as a futuristic scholastic and incubation hub is to build and disseminate a full spectrum of affordable pre-university to post-graduate competency and skill based learning, complemented by world-class, international qualifications.ECC is the nation's foremost institute for digital entrepreneurship with a focus on e-commerce and emerging technologies.



It is headquartered in Karachi, with satellite incubation campuses in eight different cities, which can accommodate students nationwide and provide a networking opportunity with more than one million e-commerce experts and entrepreneurs through Extreme Commerce’s online community globally.

Syed Taha Bin HasanExtreme Commerce College (ECC)+92 345 2102271email us hereVisit us on social media:FacebookTwitterLinkedInOther

Extreme Commerce College - Empowering Pakistanis to Learn and Earn, Life at ECC

You just read:

News Provided By

November 19, 2022, 13:46 GMT

Share This Article

EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency.



We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.



As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention.



Your help is welcome.



EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world.



Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Submit your press release

?