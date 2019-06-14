Trump says Iran ‘written all over’ tanker attacks

2019/06/14 | 16:15
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)-
President Donald Trump on Friday doubled down in accusing Iran of executing twin tanker attacks in the Gulf of Oman, saying the incident had Iran "written all over it.""Iran did do it," Trump said in an interview on "Fox and Friends," after the US military released footage it said showed an Iranian patrol boat removing an "unexploded limpet mine" from one of the tankers."You know they did it because you saw the boat," Trump said. "I guess one of the mines didn't explode and it's probably got essentially Iran written all over it.""You saw the boat at night, successfully trying to take the mine off - and that was exposed."
