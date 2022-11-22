Jay Bang Releases EP and Official Music Video 'Buzy Body'

2022/11/22 | 22:16 - Source: Iraq News

Texas Artist Jay Bang Releases EP and Official Music Video for Her New Single 'Buzy Body'

When God says yes it doesn’t matter who says no.”

— Jay Bang

TEXAS, UNITED STATES, November 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Independent Texas artist Jay Bang, a/k/a ‘Jay Bang the Great’, has a unique blend of abstract, aggressive, and emotional lyrical content inspired by real life experiences and happenings across the world.



She is well known for her lyrical prowess, fantastic punchlines, and storytelling skills.

Jay Bang dropped her single 'Onsite' ft.



‘OZ the Hitmaker’ in April 2021 and received over 100,000 streams within a single week.



The up and coming artist also received a Streaming Award plaque for such an incredible amount of organic traction generated so quickly.



Having grabbed attention within the industry, 'Onsite' opened the door for Jay Bang's most recent single and music video, 'Buzy Body'.

Jay Bang shared the story behind her new single 'Buzy Body'.



“The first time I heard the instrumental I fell in love with it, had to have it and immediately, started chanting the melody to the hook.



Seconds later, I came up with the words that fit the melody.“ She added, “ I make up melodies all the time, so it was easy to find the words after I found the melody, and It fit the track perfectly.” Jay continued, “ It took no time to record the track, because I made sure that I had fun with this project.



After completing this masterpiece of a song I knew that it would only be a matter of time before it makes its way to the right ears.



When God says yes it doesn’t matter who says no.



'Buzy Body' refers to a person that has different streams of income so once I came up with the hook, writing the rest of the song and composing it was easy because I made sure that I did not overthink, and had fun during the creative process."

Jay Bang explained; "The 'Buzy Body' track definitely needed a music video.



I knew that I had my hands on something, so this music video had to really compliment the song.



I reached out to Anthony Harris at Schooling Talent in Dallas Texas in search of the right choreographer and director to help me create the perfect music video for my new hit.” Jay Bang continued, “The rest was history, and the music video was everything that I imagined it to be when I first created the song.”

Jay Bang has recently been trending and has been featured on many blogs, news sites, and magazines; from Billboard hip-hop, Hip Hop Oscar, LA Challenge, Music Video Hype to African Hype, as well as many others.



The artist has headlined events on the ‘Top Mics’ touring platform, endorsed by XXL Magazine as the best growing independent artist platform.



Jay Bang is well known for her captivating performances, most recently taking the stage at a benefit concert in Arlington, Texas, to support the fight against breast cancer.



Also, this past October, Jay Bang was the guest artist at The Old Edwardians Alumni Association Inauguration Fundraiser Dinner and Dance.



She has been acknowledged and recommended from her music industry peers at the Recording Academy.

Jay Bang is dedicated to the goal of using music to touch lives through her story and experiences.



For additional information about the artist Jay Bang and her upcoming shows and projects, please visit – http://www.officialjaybangthegreat.com/.



Jay Bang also has a growing online community across social media sites Facebook

and Twitter https://www.instagram.com/jaybangthegreat/.

Jay Bang - Buzy Body (Official Music Video)

?