2022/11/23 | 04:52 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- By Ahmed Mousa Jiyad.Any opinions expressed are those of the author, and do not necessarily reflect the views of Iraq Business News.The Preface and Introduction for IPSC Third Book My third book Iraq Petroleum Sector Chronicle- Reality Seldom Coincides with Expectations was published by Lambert Academic Publishing (LAP) a few days ago; it […]

read more Jiyad: Preface and Introduction for New Iraq Oil Book first appeared on Iraq Business News.