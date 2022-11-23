2022/11/23 | 04:52 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- On June 8th, 2021, Mustafa Al-Kadhimi, Prime Minister of Iraq, hosted a contract signing ceremony between CSCEC (China State Construction Engineering Corporation) and the bureau of civil aviation of Iraq on the construction of the Nasiriyah International Airport.With a contract amount of 367 million USD, the project includes the construction of a terminal building, […]

read more SANY supplies Nasiriyah International Airport Project first appeared on Iraq Business News.