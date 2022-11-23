Welcome to the Freak Show: Taffeite Releases an Eccentric Pop Musical Experience with his New Album

2022/11/24 | 12:12 - Source: Iraq News

Taffeite

‘Freak Show’ is a novel mix of retro modern music that takes inspiration from several genres to create cathartic and freeing musical symphonies

UNITED STATES, November 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Taffeite is a new up-and-coming artist who produces amazingly eccentric music coupled with vocals that are alluring and enigmatic.



The artist’s music is a mix of both retro and modern musical influences in a way in which they create nostalgic and relatable music.



Taffeite’s catchy musical tunes and the deep lyrics provide a unique place of solace to all those that crave simple words of comfort.The artist has been majorly inspired by emo, rock, and pop punk bands from the 2000s and 2010s.



Perhaps this is because such bands would most emphatically speak of emotionally charged and realistic issues within everyone’s life, giving many a thread of hope to hold on to.



The core motivator for Taffeite’s music is the need to formulate passionate interpretations and deep moments with music as a way of releasing the in-built tensions within oneself.Taffeite’s music is meant to comfort, and help others feel understood.



This is achieved by deep, intricate storytelling and emotional lyrics.



The aspiring musician strives to keep exploring music and evolving with time.



Their inspiration comes from many places ranging from pop musicians to theatrical pieces and visual art.



Taffeite’s newest album was written by themselves and produced by Medusa, a small production company in Guatemala.‘Freak Show’ is an album that truly sings of the forlorn state of one’s life by showcasing with beautiful artistic diversity the “freak show” that has ensued at least once during everyone’s life journey.



The dark intensity hidden within this music provides the listeners with an enduring adrenaline pump that distracts them from the daily turbulence of their life.Multitudes of influencing genres each coalesce to form this exceptionally distinct musical masterpiece.Stream the inspiring artist’s music on YouTube, and Spotify, at this link https://open.spotify.com/artist/45J1OrtqRVEwLffwIf1cGP?si=dQAaBf_4RsqfsyFc8BhMBg.



Follow the artist’s official social media page on Instagram for updates on newer music.



For interviews, reviews, and/or collaborations reach out through this email ad@taffeitemusic.com.###ABOUTTaffeite is a Guatemala-based 17-year-old queer singer-songwriter who has had a long and tenuous journey with music.



The artist began playing the piano when they were seven years old.



Since then, music has been their constant companion through the trials and tribulations of life.



They started creating original music in 2019, and since then, have aspired to switch things up in the music scene.Taffeite’s album, ‘Smash the Piano!’ was released in 2020, making their official debut.



Since then, they have released three more albums, all in different genres and perspectives.



Their experimental approach, although often frowned upon, is exactly what glues the work together, and makes the music an experience to remember for listeners!LINKSInstagram: https://www.instagram.com/taffeite/Twitter: https://www.twitter.com/taffeite/YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/taffeite/Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/artist/45J1OrtqRVEwLffwIf1cGP?si=dQAaBf_4RsqfsyFc8BhMBgSoundCloud: https://www.soundcloud.com/taffeite/

TaffeiteTaffeite+1 800-983-1362ad@taffeitemusic.com

