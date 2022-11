2022/11/24 | 13:46 - Source: Iraq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- ERBIL, Kurdistan Region - Iraq on Thursday launched … the northern province of Mosul, state media reported, … Shaabi in Arabic), and Kurdish Peshmerga forces seeking to … Kirkuk, Salahaddin, and Diyala between the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) and the Iraqi …