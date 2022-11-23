Amputee Product Aid, Toothbrush Pillow Now Demonstrated In Tennessee

2022/11/24 | 13:46 - Source: Iraq News

NASHVILLE, TN, USA , November 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Tennessee Technology Access Program (TTAP) lending library of tools, devices, and assistive technology services for persons with physical or neurological impairments, is expanding in a small way.The latest addition to the device demonstration is the Toothbrush Pillow, a small countertop HSA & FSA medical device that balances a toothbrush in the horizontal position with bristles up to aid and assist physically or neurologically impaired individuals in applying toothpaste.



Like all the numerous devices and services available from Tennessee Technology Access Program (TTAP), the Toothbrush Pillow can be tried by the user before committing to its use.The Tennessee Technology Access Program (TTAP) is a statewide program designed to increase access to, and acquisition of, assistive technology devices and services.



Through its four core programs: Funding Assistance, Device Demonstration, Device Loan and Device Reutilization, TTAP and a network of assistive technology centers help people with disabilities and their families find and get the tools that they need to live independent, productive lives where and how they choose.Each of TTAP’s core programs is uniquely designed to both maximize limited resources and improve the understanding of, and to gain better access to, assistive technology devices and services.TTAP partners with assistive technology centers in each region in order to cover the entire state.



The centers provide training, evaluation, minority outreach and advocacy services.



The staff at each of the centers works closely with businesses, school systems, vocational rehabilitation and the medical community to increase the independence and productivity of persons with disabilities through the use of assistive technology devices and services.TTAP now has the Toothbrush Pillow thru the AT Demonstrations programs.



This opportunity is for a person to interact with an AT device, learn about the different features and compare with other similar devices.



An AT Device Demo allows a person to make an informed decision about whether the device is the right one.According to CDC.gov 4 percent of Tennessee adults have a self-care disability, 14 percent with mobility disability, and 8 percent have an independent living disability.



Independent living is described as serious difficulty doing errands alone, such as visiting a doctor's office and self-care is difficulty dressing or bathing.TTAP was established in 1988 under Public Law 100-407, the Technology Related Assistance for Individuals with Disabilities Act, commonly called the TECH ACT.



Tennessee received its first grant in 1990 and is funded by the US Department of Education.



In October of 1998, the Assistive Technology ACT of 1998 was established for states to continue providing service of technology-related assistance for individuals with disabilities.The Assistive Technology Industry Association (ATiA) defines Assistive technology (AT) is any item, piece of equipment, software program, or product system that is used to increase, maintain, or improve the functional capabilities of persons with disabilities.The small Toothbrush Pillow, like thousands of other devices designed to assist disabled and elderly, is available at 51 out of 56 assistive technology locations throughout all 50 states, four US territories, the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico.About Toothbrush PillowThe device is currently being used by the aging population, individuals with Parkinson’s, arthritis, Multiple Sclerosis (MS), stroke, Autism, and upper limb amputees.



Occupational therapists supply the Toothbrush Pillow and teaches client’s proper oral care.



The device creates opportunities for individuals with daily oral care when dealing with extraordinary medical issues in the absent of medical doctors.



Very economical, easy to use, and can be used independently.



The intellectual property behind TBP is owned by American Businessman, Anthem Pleasant.To learn more, please visit: toothbrushpillow.com or call 623.444.2985

