Iran detained crew of Norwegian tanker attacked in Gulf of Oman: US

2019/06/14 | 20:45



The crew of an oil tanker has been detained in Iran after gunboats surrounded their ship, according to reports.







Washington has blamed Tehran for attacks on two oil tankers - the Japanese-owned Kokura Courageous and Norwegian-owned Front Altair - which rattled global oil markets amid escalating tensions between the two nations.Iran has denied responsibility, saying on Friday that America's accusations were "alarming" and it rescued the crew of the attacked tankers "in the shortest possible time," the Mirror reported.











