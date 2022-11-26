Iraq Stresses Significance of Ties with US  

2022/11/26 | 11:54 - Source: Iraq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani stressed on Friday the importance of his country’s ties with the United States.

Iraq is seeking balanced ties with its regional and international environment in a way that preserves national sovereignty, he said as he welcomed a US Congress delegation headed by Senator Mark Takano

Iraq is committed to supporting the stability and security of the region, he added according to a government statement.

Sudani and the American officials discussed bilateral relations between Baghdad and Washington, the war on terrorism and the Iraqi forces’ crackdown on ISIS remnants.

They discussed bolstering relations and the partnership in line with the strategic agreement, including in combating climate change and water scarcity.

Iraq is struggling with water shortages due to Türkiye and Iran reducing supplies from the Tigris and Euphrates rivers, which are having an impact on its agricultural production and increasing desertification.