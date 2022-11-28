Iraq: regional security impacts Iraq, relations with Iran 'strong'

2022/11/28 | 04:58 - Source: Iraq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Iraqi Foreign Minister Fouad Hussein confirms that his country's relations with Tehran is "strong" and indicates the constant endeavor to restore Iranian-Gulf relations for the benefit of Baghdad.

Iraqi Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein described his country's relationship with Iran as "strong," noting that Iraq is trying to bridge the views of neighboring countries.

FM Hussein said in a press conference, "Iraq seeks to restore relations between neighboring countries in order to ensure the security of the region," adding that "collective security in the region reflects positively on the security situation inside Iraq."

The Iraqi minister further added that his country's relationship with neighboring Iran is strong, and "we are, in fact, through many times, seeking to restore Iranian-Gulf relations because this is in Iraq's interest."

Regarding the impact of the region's collective security on Iraq, Hussein explained, "In this context, the first Baghdad conference was held, and the second version of the Baghdad conference will be held in Jordan, noting that Bahrain will be present at that conference."

Yesterday, the Iranian news agency, IRNA, reported that Iraqi Prime Minister Muhammad al-Sudani intends to visit Iran soon, but no date has yet been announced.

The Iranian agency quoted a source as saying, "The upcoming visit of al-Sudani comes in response to the invitation of Iranian President Ibrahim Raisi, which was carried by Iran's ambassador to Iraq, Muhammad Kazem Al Sadiq, who met al-Sudani in Baghdad yesterday."

Iran sends letter to UN demand that Iraq shut down terrorist cells

A letter has been sent to the members of the United Nations, on November 24th, by the Permanent Mission of the Islamic Republic of Iran to the United Nations requesting Iraq to comply with its commitments and shut down headquarters pertaining to terrorist organizations on its lands.

The statement read, "For years, the Islamic Republic of Iran has been a target of terrorist groups based in the Iraqi Kurdistan Region.



They have recently intensified their activities by illicitly transferring a huge quantity of weapons into Iran to arm their affiliates intended at performing terrorist operations."

It further highlighted Iraq's responsibility "to maintain effective control over its entire territory and internationally recognized borders," adding that Iran has previously shared evidence and information with the Iraqi government regarding the terrorist groups, their whereabouts, and their plots.

Shedding light on the fact that no action is still taken by the Iraqi government, Iran's statement expressed that "Iran has no choice but to exercise its inherent right to self-defense under international law in order to safeguard its national security and defend its people and has recently launched necessary and proportionate military operations against terrorist groups' bases in the Iraqi Kurdistan region, which was meticulously planned and precisely targeted on terrorist locations."

In conclusion, Iran reiterated its "unwavering" commitment to addressing "this issue with Iraq through bilateral mechanisms as a part of its ongoing fight against terrorism.



During their conversations, the Foreign Ministers of the two countries emphasized respect for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Iraq, the need to combat terrorism in accordance with international obligations, and the importance of bilateral cooperation in addressing the challenges posed by terrorist activities."

