UN Awards New Contracts in Iraq

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- By John Lee.The United Nations (UN) for has awarded several Iraq-related contracts recently: United Nations Secretariat: Development of Side Walkways for Streets in AlAsry Neighborhood-Baiji District, Salahddin Governorate: Granted to Aswar Al-Hadhaba General Trading, Contracting and Transportation Ltd.Contract value $97,100; United Nations Secretariat: Rehabilitation Al-Qosh Youth Center building in Al-Qosh Sub-District, Ninewa Governorate: […]

