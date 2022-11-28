CBI sells +140$ million in forex on Monday

2022/11/28 | 17:00 - Source: Shafaq News
(ThisDay | Iraq News Now)- Shafaq News/ The Central Bank of Iraq (CBI) auctioned more than $140 million in foreign currency (forex) today, Monday.Shafaq News Agency correspondent said that the CBI foreign currency sales in today's auction amounted to $135,524,999 today.The transactions were made at a weighted average of 1460 dinars to one dollar.
Our correspondent explained that 16 banks and 145 exchange companies cashed out $43,150,000.
The remaining $96,374,999 went to fund assets abroad through credit and non-cash transactions, with 18 banks meeting those requests.
