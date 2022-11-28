Lawmaker: 2023 budget will disburse seven trillion dinars in social welfare

2022/11/28 | 17:12 - Source: Shafaq News (ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Shafaq News/ Iraq's 2023 federal budget allocates seven trillion dinars for social welfare, a member of the parliament's finance committee revealed on Monday.In a statement to Shafaq News Agency, lawmaker Moeen al-Kadhimi said that the amount to-be-disbursed to the social affairs ministry will cover additional one million families."The budget also includes a raise for the salaries of the citizens benefiting from social welfare," he added."The finance ministry is studying the budget bill and will send a draft to the legislative body soon," he concluded.

