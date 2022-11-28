Iran expresses readiness to provide technical help for Iraq to protect the borders

2022/11/28 | 18:28 - Source: Shafaq News



(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Shafaq News/ The Iranian Ministry of Foreign Affairs welcomed the Iraqi official decision to deploy border guards between Iraq and Iran.On Monday, the spokesperson of the Iranian Foreign Ministry, Nasser Kanaani revealed details about the visit of the Iraqi PM, Muhammad S.Al-Sudani to Tehran, which is his third trip abroad since he assumed the position."The Iraqi Prime Minister will visit Tehran tomorrow, and the supreme committees of the two countries will hold high-level meetings to discuss issues of common interests including politics, economy, and trade ."Kanaani welcomed Iraq's decision to deploy security forces on the borders of the Kurdistan Region with Iran, explaining, "The central government (in Iraq) is responsible for securing the common borders, and it must fulfill its legal responsibilities…we are ready to help the Iraqi government if it needs technical assistance."

