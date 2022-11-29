Iraq would not allow anyone to use its lands to target other countries

The "Administration of the State" coalition, which includes the political forces that formed the Iraqi government, stressed the necessity to preserve Iraq's sovereignty and prevent others from targeting neighboring countries using Iraqi territory.Prime Minister Muhammad Shia'a al-Sudani, and Parliament Speaker, Muhammad al-Halbousi, attended the meeting held in the office of the President of the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan, Bafel Talabani, in Baghdad.The meeting decided to complete the cabinet by naming the Ministers of Environment, Housing, and Construction.

