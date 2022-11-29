Iraq's interior ministry dismisses the controversial Ahmed Abu Ragheef and other senior commanders: source

2022/11/29 | 21:54 - Source: Shafaq News



This includes the undersecretary of police affairs Emad al-Dulaimi, and the commander of the border guards Hamed al-Husayni, in addition to commanders in the narcotics department, energy police, and federal police the source did not name. (ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Shafaq News/ Iraq's interior ministry dismissed the controversial undersecretary of the federal intelligence and investigations agency, Ahmed Abu Ragheef, in an early harbinger of Mohammad Shia al-Sudani's vision for the country's security administration.A source told Shafaq News Agency that Abu Ragheef's aide, Major-General Maher Najm, will be replacing him as the head of the agency.Abu Ragheef's dismissal started a chain of major changes in top security positions in the ministry.The source said that General Wajdi al-Eidani and Major-General Nabeel al-Jumaili were appointed as the head of the federal police's fourth and first divisions, respectively.Another source told Shafaq News Agency that Major-General Hameed Majeed Hameed was assigned to the duties of the head of the Counter-Organized Crime department.The wind of change also uprooted other senior officeholders.This includes the undersecretary of police affairs Emad al-Dulaimi, and the commander of the border guards Hamed al-Husayni, in addition to commanders in the narcotics department, energy police, and federal police the source did not name.

