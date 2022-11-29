Iraq's PM: Accepting Iran's invitation Indicates "the depth of the relationship"

Source: Shafaq News



The top Iranian official stressed that the Islamic Republic, its people, parliament, and government, support the "powerful" Iraq.Earlier today, Al-Sudani began an official visit to Iran, where he met with high-level leaders, including Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and President Ibrahim Raisi. (ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Shafaq News/ During his visit to Iran, the Iraqi Prime Minister, Muhammad S.Al-Sudani, met the Parliament (Shura) Speaker, Muhammad Baqir Qalibaf.In a statement, Al-Sudani's office said both sides stressed the importance of bilateral relations between the two countries at the economic, security, and cultural levels.Al-Sudani pointed out that accepting the invitation to visit the Islamic Republic Indicates "the depth of the relationship between the two peoples." He also stressed the ties between the legislative authorities in Iraq and Iran, which would "strengthen the cooperation between the two governments." In turn, Qalibaf expressed his pride over the close ties between the two countries at the level of state institutions, including the two legislative authorities.The top Iranian official stressed that the Islamic Republic, its people, parliament, and government, support the "powerful" Iraq.Earlier today, Al-Sudani began an official visit to Iran, where he met with high-level leaders, including Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and President Ibrahim Raisi.

