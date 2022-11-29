On A Summer's Night by Patrick Paul Mastroianni

2022/11/30 | 06:34 - Source: Iraq News

MILFORD, CONNECTICUT, UNITED STATES, November 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On A Summer’s Night is written along the lines of a very short "Peter Pan" The hero is a curious young child who ventures into a summer’s night to go on a thrilling exploration.



He is joined by the reader, as well as a helpful lark, whippoorwill, and a brave little mouse.



Under a bright full moon, they travel to another town where adventure awaits them.



As they spy on the houses of this new town, they have a slightly scary encounter with a night watchman who catches them out at night and gives chase.The lark, whippoorwill, and mouse come to the rescue, however, and they are all able to escape safely back home as the new day dawns.The animal characters will delight young children and the plot will have enough suspense to keep them engaged.



It is nicely illustrated to capture the child’s imagination.



It is written in rhyming verse and with a bit of whimsy, On A Summer’s Night will appeal to parent and child alike.



It can be read by parent and child together, with the child learning as they do so.



The theme of courage and empowerment will be beneficial to youngsters.



Facing adversity and overcoming its challenges will help children develop personal strengths that will help them in everything from assertiveness in school to dealing with bullies and other adversaries.



The sentence structure and vocabulary will be educational for young readers and will usher them into a love for reading that will last a lifetime.“On A Summer’s Night” is the first in a series of thirteen fantasy/adventures that the author has written for young children.



It is followed by “On A Halloween Night,” “On A Winter’s Night,” and “On a Night In Springtime,” to name a few.



There are also daytime adventures too; a trip to the seashore, a class field trip, and many others.



All feature the same protagonist but the setting and companion characters are varied.



All have some suspense but conclude with a happy ending.



In these books, the author tried to recreate the fantasies that they loved as a young reader, and today’s children will love them too.Currently, On A Summer's Night is now being endorsed to Traditional publishing houses.



We hope to get feedback from them as soon as possible.Doctor Patrick Mastroianni is a neurological surgeon who has had an enduring interest in children’s literature.



At a very young age, he fell in love with Robert Louis Stevenson’s A Child’s Garden of Verses and pledged one day to write poetry for children himself.



This book is the first realization of that dream.



He is semi-retired and lives with his wife, Linda, in Milford, Connecticut.



He is an avid skier and hiker and has an interest in particle physics as a hobby.He continuously markets his book under the publishing company Glasslink Solutions/Harperpartnersllc.To purchase it from Amazon, you may click the link below:https://www.amazon.com/Summers-Night-Patrick-Paul/dp/1647500818Patrick's Website:https://fantasyfortheyoung.com/

