USD/IQD exchange rates stabilized in Baghdad and dropped in Erbil

2022/11/30 | 10:50 - Source: Shafaq News



dollar (USD) exchange rate against the Iraqi dinar (IQD) stabilized in the daily transactions at the official markets of Baghdad but edged lower in Erbil on Wednesday.



Shafaq News Agency correspondent said that the Central al-Kifah and al-Harithiya exchanges are trading the USD at a rate of 149500 IQD to 100.



Our correspondent said that the selling and buying rates of 100 USD in the local markets of the Iraqi capital rested at 150000 and 149000 IQD, respectively.



In the capital of the Kurdistan Region, Erbil, the selling and buying rates settled at 149400 and 149300 IQD to 100 USD (ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Shafaq News/ The U.S.dollar (USD) exchange rate against the Iraqi dinar (IQD) stabilized in the daily transactions at the official markets of Baghdad but edged lower in Erbil on Wednesday.Shafaq News Agency correspondent said that the Central al-Kifah and al-Harithiya exchanges are trading the USD at a rate of 149500 IQD to 100.Our correspondent said that the selling and buying rates of 100 USD in the local markets of the Iraqi capital rested at 150000 and 149000 IQD, respectively.In the capital of the Kurdistan Region, Erbil, the selling and buying rates settled at 149400 and 149300 IQD to 100 USD

Sponsored Links