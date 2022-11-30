Turkiye’s MET kills a PKK leader in Sinjar

2022/11/30 | 11:12 - Source: Shafaq News
(ThisDay | Iraq News Now)- Shafaq News / Turkish intelligence killed the PKK leader, Fatima Onur, in Sinjar, northern Iraq.
Turkish security officials said that Fatma Onur is an official in the PKK intelligence department, and was killed in an operation carried out by the Turkish Intelligence Agency (MET) in Sinjar, Iraq.
Turkish security officials said that Fatma Onur is an official in the PKK intelligence department, and was killed in an operation carried out by the Turkish Intelligence Agency (MET) in Sinjar, Iraq.