Source: armed persons raid the residence of a top Sadrist official

2022/11/30 | 12:12 - Source: Shafaq News



"The force seized documents and files," the source said, "the armed group is most likely affiliated with the Sadrist movement." (ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Shafaq News/ A group of armed persons on Wednesday raided the residence of a senior official in the Sadrist movement, a source revealed.The source told Shafaq News Agency that the force raided a fortified house owned by the head of the economic department, Mohannad al-Saedi, in the Maysan neighborhood, downtown Najaf."The force seized documents and files," the source said, "the armed group is most likely affiliated with the Sadrist movement."

