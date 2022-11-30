Source: armed persons raid the residence of a top Sadrist official

2022/11/30 | 12:12 - Source: Shafaq News
(ThisDay | Iraq News Now)- Shafaq News/ A group of armed persons on Wednesday raided the residence of a senior official in the Sadrist movement, a source revealed.
The source told Shafaq News Agency that the force raided a fortified house owned by the head of the economic department, Mohannad al-Saedi, in the Maysan neighborhood, downtown Najaf.
"The force seized documents and files," the source said, "the armed group is most likely affiliated with the Sadrist movement."
