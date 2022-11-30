Vietjet Air wins twin crown for its valuable and affordable services

2022/11/30 | 13:50 - Source: Iraq News

SINGAPORE, November 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Vietjet Air, the popular regional low-cost airline first took off in 2011, has been adjudged, 'Most Valued Airline of the Year Asia 2022' and 'Best Cabin Crew Service in Asia 2022' by World Business Outlook.



The airline has made considerable upgrades to its passenger service system and operations system to further enhance the overall experience of flying with Vietjet Air.

Staying true to its core principle, 'Enjoy Flying', the airline has introduced a mobile app called the 'Vietjet Air Passenger Survey'.



Such solutions are always core to delivering efficient customer services.



This also ensures fast and effective access and control over the quality of its processes, anytime and from anywhere.



Through a real-time performance management platform, Vietjet Air has a fully comprehensive system for monitoring passenger satisfaction.

Nguyen Thanh Son, Vietjet's Vice President expressed his delight over the award announcement, "This award is an acknowledgment of our continuous perseverance to deliver the best in customer satisfaction through pioneering solutions."

‘With 150 million passengers transported across Vietnam and throughout the world, Vietjet has taken the lead to bring flying opportunities to everyone, continuously adopt new technology and further optimize customers’ flight experiences while expanding flight network domestically and internationally.”Ujal Nair, Editor of World Business Outlook shared his opinion, “It is our pleasure to hand over these two titles to Vietjet Air for their exemplary service from both the cabin crew and their ground staff as well as online and offline.”

About Vietjet Air

The new-age carrier Vietjet has not only revolutionized the aviation industry in Vietnam but has also been a pioneering airline across the region and around the world.



With a focus on cost management ability, effective operations, and performance, Vietjet offers flying opportunities with cost-saving and flexible fares as well as diversified services to meet customers’ demands.

Vietjet is a fully-fledged member of the International Air Transport Association (IATA) with the IATA Operational Safety Audit (IOSA) certificate.



As Vietnam’s largest private carrier, the airline was awarded the highest ranking for safety with 7 stars in 2018 and 2019 by the world’s only safety and product rating website airlineratings.com and listed as one of the world's 50 best airlines for healthy financing and operations by Airfinance Journal in 2018 and 2019.



The airline has also been named as Best Low-Cost Carrier by renowned organizations such as Skytrax, CAPA, Airline Ratings, and many others.

https://www.vietjetair.com/

About World Business Outlook

World Business Outlook is a print and online magazine providing comprehensive coverage and analysis of the financial industry, international business, and the global economy.



It is a Singapore-based business magazine.



The website delivers all the latest global financial news and the latest insights, market views, and industry talk from across the sectors.



The magazine pages adorn the most innovative companies in its sector and opinions from the world's top business leaders.

https://worldbusinessoutlook.com/

