Syria extradites two wanted ISIS militants to Iraq

2022/11/30 | 17:38 - Source: Shafaq News
(ThisDay | Iraq News Now)- Shafaq News/ Iraq and Syria have completed the extradition of two persons wanted by the Iraqi judiciary in accordance with Article 4/Terrorism, Iraq's interior ministry said in a statement on Wednesday.
The arrestees, according to the statement, are members of the Islamic State extremist group, took part in a series of terrorist operations, and committed many crimes.
The statement quoted the head of the Iraqi Interpol, Major-General Alaa Ashur Manati, commending the efforts of the Iraqi and Syrian Interpol, reiterating its commitment to combating
