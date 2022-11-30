Ministry of Defense appoints a new commander for Kirkuk's advanced headquarters

2022/11/30 | 17:44 - Source: Shafaq News



Earlier this week, Major-General Ali al-Furayji was relieved from his duties as the commander of the advanced headquarters in Kirkuk and transferred to the command of the ministry of defense. (ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Shafaq News/ Major-General Jabbar Naima al-Taie has been assigned to the duties of the commander of Kirkuk's advanced headquarters, a security source revealed Wednesday.Earlier this week, Major-General Ali al-Furayji was relieved from his duties as the commander of the advanced headquarters in Kirkuk and transferred to the command of the ministry of defense.

Sponsored Links