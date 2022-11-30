3 Tips to Make the Most out of Every Sports Event with the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip4, Z Fold4 and Buds2 Pro

2022/11/30 | 14:48 - Source: Samsung

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Whether you’re watching at home, on the road, or on-site, the Galaxy Z Fold4, Z Flip4, and Buds2 Pro can help you unfold and turn up the excitement of any sport.

Capture Your Game Day Experiences Better, From Every Angle

Capture and share all the game day highlights in vivid detail with your Galaxy Z Flip4.



With FlexCam, you can enjoy hands-free capture by folding your device to serve as a tripod.

An unexpected moment arises during the game? Take a high-resolution selfie without even opening your device with Quick Shot to capture every reaction, memory and expression in high quality.

Get Fully Immersed in the Action with A Powerful Display

Galaxy Z Fold4 lets you unfold a whole new world of viewing experiences, so you can do more with your device when watching a game on your smartphone.

Galaxy Z Fold4 brings to life every detail with 7.6-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2x Main Display to ensure you don’t miss a moment of the action, while the edge-to-edge display provides truly immersive, uninterrupted viewing experiences.

What’s more, you can use the foldable display to connect with other fans while you watch the game, without interrupting a play.



Watch the game on one half of your display while using the other half to chat with friends, check updates on social, or call someone to talk about that last play.

Add the Ultimate in Listening Technologies to Your Watching Experience

No game is complete without the sounds that go along with it, from the roars of the crowd to the excitement of the announcers.

When watching on your device, your Galaxy Buds2 Pro with Hi-Fi 24bit Audio can help you soak up the true ambience of game day and make you feel as if you’re right there in the crowd.

Galaxy Buds2 Pro also not only provide truly immersive experiences that match the movement of your head, thanks to Intelligent 360 Audio and Direct Multi-channel, they also cut any distractions out with enhanced active noise cancellation (ANC) so you can focus on the sounds that truly matter in the moment.

