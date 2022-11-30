realme Unveils realme C30s with a Side-mounted Fingerprint Sensor Starting at 79 USD

2022/11/30 | 14:51 - Source: realme

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- IRAQ, November 30, 2022 – realme, the world’s fastest-growing smartphone brand, today introduced its latest addition to its C series family, the realme C30s.Featuring a massive battery packed in an ultra-slim, ultra-light body, the realme C30s is the only smartphone in this segment to come with a side-fingerprint sensor.

The realme C-series was brought to life to provide the best of features to those users who go for inexpensive smartphones.



realme understands the diverse needs our users have and the varying backgrounds that they come from.



And realme has always strived to bring as much innovation as possible to the C-series, and the realme C-series houses some of the best entry-level smartphones.



The realme C30s is the latest effort into creating a product that is the perfect amalgamation of design and technology, and this smartphone will be as appreciated and adored as its predecessors.

One of the key highlights of the realme C30s is its side-fingerprint sensor.



Being the only smartphone in this segment to come with this feature, the realme C30s can unlock your smartphone in a mere 0.58 sec and is well-equipped to secure your private information, providing an enhanced safety unlock method.



In addition, the fingerprint recognition algorithm on the realme C30s is more powerful, ensuring higher accuracy even though the fingerprint sensing area is only 8mm*1.6mm.

The realme C30s features a micro-texture anti-slip design, weighs a mere 182g and sports an ultra-sleek 8.5mm body, giving it a comfortable and solid in-hand feel.



The smartphone also comes with a 6.5inch full-screen LCD display, providing an immersive viewing experience to the users.



The screen-to-body ratio on the realme C30s is 88.7%, with its brightness peaking at 400 nits.



Powered by Unisoc SC9863A

Octa-core processor, the realme C30s provides its users with an extremely smooth operating experience.



The massive 5000 mAh battery with Ultra-Save mode offers long-lasting hours of entertainment.

With the realme C30s, users get an 8MP AI rear camera through which they can capture their picture-perfect moments.



It also houses a 5MP selfie camera to help you capture the best moments you spend with your loved ones.

The realme C30s will be available for users in two colors, Stripe Blue and Stripe Black, and will be priced at 79 USD (2GB + 32GB).

About realme

realme is a global emerging consumer technology company disrupting the smartphone and AIoT market by making cutting-edge technologies more accessible.



It provides a range of smartphones and lifestyle technology devices with premium specs, quality, and trend-setting designs to young consumers at affordable prices.

Established by Sky Li in 2018 and driven by its “Dare to Leap” spirit, realme has become one of the top 5 smartphone players in 30 markets globally in just three years, and realme has entered 61 markets worldwide, including China and Southeast Asia, South Asia, Europe, Russia, Australia, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa, and has a global user base of over 140 million.

For more information, please visit https://www.realme.com/mea-ar/.