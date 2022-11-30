Democratic Forces for Change start legal action against persons involved in killing demonstrators

The program did not reflect the government's vision clearly in this aspect."The statement adduced media reports claiming that the government canceled the committee investigating the crimes against the October 2019 protestors, accusing it of "completely ignoring" this "key national demand".Fahmi said that the coalition had started legal action against the killers of demonstrators, as well as the officials whose names were mentioned in the resignation letter of former finance minister Ali Allawi.The coalition called on the government to enact a new election law and commit to holding an early election within a year from its formation, as stipulated by its program. (ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Shafaq News/ Iraq's Democratic Forces for Change on Wednesday condemned Mohammad Shia al-sudani's cabinet approach to state institutions' administration and starts legal action against persons involved in killing demonstrators during the October 2019 unrest.This came during a press conference earlier today, during which the Secretary-General of the Iraqi Communist Party, Raed Fahmi, read a statement on behalf of the coalition.Fahmi reiterated the coalition's rejection of the quota system that engendered the government and continues to prevail in government institutions under al-Sudani's cabinet.The statement played down the new government's program, casting doubts on its capacity to deliver tangible results in dealing with the country's challenges and crises."The program included many generalized statements," the statement said, "major sectors were not heeded enough.The program did not reflect the government's vision clearly in this aspect."The statement adduced media reports claiming that the government canceled the committee investigating the crimes against the October 2019 protestors, accusing it of "completely ignoring" this "key national demand".Fahmi said that the coalition had started legal action against the killers of demonstrators, as well as the officials whose names were mentioned in the resignation letter of former finance minister Ali Allawi.The coalition called on the government to enact a new election law and commit to holding an early election within a year from its formation, as stipulated by its program.

