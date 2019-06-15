Hakari, Zebari tribes gunfight leaves five people wounded in Iraqi Kurdistan

2019/06/15 | 10:25
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- Hakari and Zebari tribes exchange gunshots in Bazhera village in Akre district, Iraqi Kurdistan, June 14, 2019. Photo: SM
DUHOK, Iraq’s Kurdistan region,— Five people were wounded in a fight between two families in Bazhera village in Akre district in Iraqi Kurdistan on Thursday, according to the Akre Health Directorate.
Two of the wounded had severe injuries, so they were evacuated to hospitals in the cities of Duhok and Erbil for treatment, the health directorate in Akre said in a statement.
“The three others have been slightly wounded.”
“Emergency and Gulan hospitals are ready to treat the injured, as well as the fight was controlled,” the statement added.
A student was shot and wounded in Bazhera village in Akre district in gunfire due to a social problem earlier on Thursday, which caused a gunfight between Hakari and Zebari tribes.
Need to be mentioned that Iraqi Kurdistan is ruled by the Barzani tribe.
