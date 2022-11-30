SCW.AI Announces $10M Series A Funding Led by Panoramic Ventures

2022/11/30 | 22:12 - Source: Iraq News

SCW.AI raises $10M Series A funding led by Panaromic Ventures

Helping manufacturers build the Digital Factory of the Future for Self-Driving Supply Chains.

We will be focusing on solving manufacturers' problems with proven digital factory solutions that are market tested and optimized for results, user adoption and scalability.”

— Founder and CEO, Evren Ozkaya, Ph.D.

ATLANTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, November 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SCW.AI by Supply Chain Wizard announced today that it has raised a $10M Series A venture funding round led by Atlanta-based venture capital firm, Panoramic Ventures.Among other investors participating in the round are Sabanci Ventures (Corporate Venture Capital arm of Sabanci Holding), Birthing of Giants (14 of the CEO members of the preeminent Leadership Fellowship Program, including legendary serial entrepreneur and investor Norm Brodsky), and Cenk Coskunturk (a Partner of Mediterra Capital Private Equity).The diversity of investors who took part in this round including venture capital, private equity, strategic, corporate and angel investors demonstrates a strong support for SCW.AI's vision in helping manufacturers achieve fully digital, highly automated and self-driving factories, which will enable the long-term objective of developing self-learning and self-driving supply chains.“Manufacturing is one of the least digitized parts of global supply chains; hence manufacturing industries are struggling to keep up with the agility, efficiency and transparency required to meet ever changing demand patterns in today’s highly digital commerce.” said Evren Ozkaya, Ph.D., Founder and CEO of SCW.AI, who was a former management consultant at McKinsey & Company and former supply chain executive at Novartis.



“With the support of our investors, we will be focusing on solving this massive problem with our proven digital factory solutions that are market tested and optimized for results, user adoption and scalability.”SCW.AI will further invest in innovation, especially in the pharmaceutical manufacturing industry and build on its platform strategy to provide manufacturers with the right visibility, productivity and decision support tools for accelerating their digital transformation programs.“By leveraging their deep expertise in pharmaceutical manufacturing, Evren and his team have built a platform that is becoming the go-to partner for digitizing pharmaceutical manufacturing operations at a time when regulatory burdens have significantly decreased efficiency on the shop floor.” said Mark Buffington, Panoramic Ventures Managing Partner and SCW.AI’s new Board Member.



“We are thrilled to partner with SCW.AI as they lead the charge as a global leader specializing in supply chain strategy and digital transformation programs.”In addition to Mark Buffington, the company’s new board members include David Traversi, National Managing Director, M&A Advisory Services at Newport LLC and Alex Niemeyer, Former Global Leader of McKinsey & Company’s Supply Chain Practice.



Murat Saglam, CTO at SCW.AI and Suat Ozdemir, CFO at SCW.AI will also be joining Evren Ozkaya, Founder and CEO as newly elected board members.



Finally, Seckin Yelmen, Head of Sabanci Ventures, will be joining as Board Observer.SCW.AI was recently spun off from industry leading Management Consulting organization, Supply Chain Wizard, as a fully independent Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) company with its Digital Factory platform serving manufacturing companies of all sizes from Fortune 100 Companies to small and medium size manufacturers.



SCW.AI specifically focuses on regulated industries (pharma, food and beverage) to bring speed, simplicity and scalability to Digital Transformation Programs.The story of Supply Chain Wizard from a consulting company to a SaaS leader has been recently published in a Forbes article.https://scw.ai/scws-success-story-is-on-forbes/An Awardee of Gartner Cool Vendor in Supply Chain Execution Technologies in 2019, SCW.AI fills a very important gap in the manufacturing digitalization field by seamlessly integrating 3 core technology verticals:(i) AI & Advanced Automation(ii) Cutting-edge IoT(iii) Cloud for Manufacturing** SCW.AI is a top-tier Microsoft partner in the Healthcare industry segment and leverages state-of-the-art cloud technology stack powered by Microsoft Azure.SCW.AI brings innovative, yet simple solutions to well-known business problems such as Overall Equipment Effectiveness (OEE) tracking, labor & asset tracking, scheduling, and management of quality & compliance processes via GMP logbooks & Non-GMP forms.



By focusing on business value generation, SCW.AI helps manufacturers achieve immediate ROI, specifically in:(i) Cost Savings(ii) Revenue Upside(iii) Quality Increase(iv) Speed-to-marketTo learn more and explore the Do-It-Yourself ROI calculator for Digital Factory transformation programs, visit: https://scw.ai/roi/For inquiries, please contact: info@scw.ai or Sezen Ucuk.About SCW.AI by Supply Chain WizardSCW.AI by Supply Chain Wizard, a two-time Inc.



5000 honoree and a Gartner Cool Vendor in Supply Chain Execution Technologies, is an innovative Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) firm and a global leader specializing in digital factory and digital supply chain solutions.



SCW partners with manufacturers in designing, developing and implementing scalable digital solutions using state-of-the-art technologies such as IoT, Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning through its cloud platform to enable end-to-end digital supply chain transformations in life sciences, pharmaceutical and consumer goods industries.



SCW is dedicated to adding sustainable value through data-driven decision-making from shopfloors to executive boardrooms.



www.scw.aiAbout Panoramic VenturesPanoramic Ventures is a venture capital firm based in Atlanta that partners with extraordinary founders to build category-leading companies.



Panoramic invests in B2B software and tech-enabled service businesses at all stages of maturity, from pre-seed and seed to growth and scale, giving more entrepreneurs access to capital to build leading tech companies.For more information, visit www.panoramic.vc or follow Panoramic Ventures on LinkedIn, Instagram, or Twitter @panoramicvc.About Sabanci VenturesSabancı Ventures is the Venture Capital arm of Sabanci Holding, one of the largest conglomerates in Turkey active in financial services, energy, industrials, building materials and retail sectors.



Sabancı Ventures is formed to gain early and economical access to new technologies and innovations, and to create agile and technology-driven growth platforms in line with Next Generation Sabancı strategy.About Birthing of GiantsFor more than 25 years the business growth program that started in the hallways of M.I.T.



, Birthing of Giants Fellowship Program, has helped entrepreneurial companies scale up to become more profitable, bigger and with great exit valuation.



With a faculty of post-exit entrepreneurs and its Board of Experts, 100 candidates for Fellowship are chosen each year to participate in the 5 day Fellowship Program, now held in Princeton.



In addition, in 2022, Birthing of Giants launched Moonshots & Moneymakers: The Oxford Innovation Conference for American Entrepreneurs to show companies how to scale from "Moneymaker" to "Moonshot" over one week at Oxford University.



Discover amazing entrepreneurial success stories at Birthing of Giants video-explainer site, "How I Did It." http://birthingofgiants.com/howididit .

