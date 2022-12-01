Soldier dies nearly 20 years after being wounded in Iraq

2022/12/01 | 15:08 - Source: Shafaq News



Army Sgt.



Joel Gomez, 42, of Wheaton died Nov.



22 after developing pneumonia and kidney problems, Associated Press said.



Gomez, who had been living with quadriplegia since his wartime injury, was buried Tuesday at the Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery in Elwood.He becomes one of more than 4,400 U.S.



military members who have died from injuries suffered during the Iraq war, the Chicago Tribune reported.Gomez’s spine was broken in two places in 2004 when the armored vehicle he was riding in plunged into the Tigris River during a combat mission. (ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Shafaq News/ A US soldier who suffered severe injuries while fighting in Iraq nearly two decades ago has died in northern Illinois with full military honors.Former U.S.Army Sgt.Joel Gomez, 42, of Wheaton died Nov.22 after developing pneumonia and kidney problems, Associated Press said.Gomez, who had been living with quadriplegia since his wartime injury, was buried Tuesday at the Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery in Elwood.He becomes one of more than 4,400 U.S.military members who have died from injuries suffered during the Iraq war, the Chicago Tribune reported.Gomez’s spine was broken in two places in 2004 when the armored vehicle he was riding in plunged into the Tigris River during a combat mission.

Sponsored Links