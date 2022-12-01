Leroy Hubbert Offers Spiritual Encouragement

2022/12/01 | 19:36 - Source: Iraq News

Inspirational Explosion from Deep Within God's Anointed Touch

Author Leroy Hubbert

Wisdom of Biblical Scripture revealed in "Inspirational Explosion from Deep Within: God's Anointed Touch"

Never give up on your ambitions and dreams no matter how hard things may seem.



We all struggle but it is how you handle your struggles that make the difference.”

— Leroy Hubbert

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, December 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Author Leroy Hubbert has been through hard times.



He was born premature, the doctors gave him little chances of surviving, but he not only made it but also thrived.



From serving to the military, raising a family by himself, to writing inspirational works to help others in their own paths, Hubbert has beaten the odds and overcome the challenges life has thrown at him from day one.



He shares the formula behind his success in the pages of "Inspirational Explosion from Deep Within: God's Anointed Touch."This formula is composed of the lessons he learned from his life, which has had its fair share of challenges, as well as the wisdom he obtained from the Bible.



"Inspirational Explosion from Deep Within: God's Anointed Touch" collects his previous writings, which convey the situations he underwent, the hardships that dragged him down, and how he found respite by turning to God.



His book contains the prayers he made in those dark days, which enabled him to prevail through the years of being a single father of two children as well as the difficulties of homelessness.Hubbert saw the impact this had on others who read the musings and contemplations he posted online.



He could see that his writings made a difference in their lives, which inspired him to continue soldiering on rather than lie down and surrender.



The difference he made in others' existences was what gave him the encouragement to piece his own life back together."Inspirational Explosion from Deep Within: God's Anointed Touch" is his way of sharing his blessings and helping others by providing them with encouragement, a pat on the back for when times get heavy, so that they can make it through those hard days."Never give up on your ambitions and dreams no matter how hard things may seem.



Your trial could be the difference not only in your life but also in the lives of others.



We all struggle but it is how you handle your struggles that make the difference." Hubbert says.About the AuthorLeroy Hubbert was born prematurely in Kansas City, Missouri in the 1960s.



Thanks to his mother who refused to accept the odds he survived and since then has lived a life facing whatever challenges arise before him head on.



He served in the military for 22 years, raised his children as a single parent, and is dedicated to ensuring that they never suffer or want for anything.

