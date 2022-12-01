Parliament to convene on Saturday to vote on completing al-Sudani's cabinet

2022/12/01 | 19:40 - Source: Shafaq News



According to a statement by the Iraqi parliament presidium, the parliament will convene its 15th meeting of the current term on Saturday.



