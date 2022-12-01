Iranian Ambassador calls the UN to support Iraq in improving regional security

2022/12/01 | 23:08 - Source: Shafaq News



According to IRNA Agency, the two sides discussed the latest developments in the region and stressed the need to support the new Iraqi government headed by Muhamad S.



Al-Sudani.



They also welcomed Baghdad's continued efforts to expand regional dialogues.



Hennis-Plasschaert described Iran-Iraq cooperation as positive in strengthening regional stability.



