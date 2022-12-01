The formidable research work

2022/12/02 | 06:50 - Source: Iraq News

"Древние учёные о тюркских народах".



Том 1.

"Древние учёные о тюркских народах".



Том 2.

"Ancient Scholars about the Turks and the Turkic Nations".



– Mega-edition.

If you want to hear the voices of the wise, dead for thousands of years, break the shackles of lies, and unlock the worlds forgotten, then this book is for you.

Our ancestors are Turks who are comrades of Odin...We, the Germanic people, are in origin, Turks.



We must not be ashamed of this fact.



The Turks are a very honorable and proud people.”

— The father of Swedish Historiography, prof.



Sven Lagerbring.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, USA, December 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dr.



A.



Sanducci, the author of the 2-volume research work "Ancient Scholars about the Turks and the Turkic Nations", now available in Russian, brought a fresh perspective into a stagnated view of the Turkic nations and their past.Primarily based on the genetic findings, backed by the archeological, historical, linguistic facts and testimonies of the ancient scholars, historians, and geographers, this work reveals breaking new evidence about the biblical origins of the Turkic nations who were related to the ancient Akkadians, Sumerians.The 1st volume of the book unshrouds the Turkic pedigree of the Germanic nations, the natives of ancient Media, and the Scythians.



The deciphered cuneiforms of the Behistun inscription in Persia, along with their detailed lexico-grammatical analysis shed light on the revolutionary facts about the Turkic origin of the Medes and their language.



A large portion of this volume is devoted to the Scythians and most of their derivative tribes, including those located in Scythia and beyond, such as the Turkai, As, Sacai, Parthians, Bactrians, Huns, Sarmatai, Getai, Celtic, Iberian, Gallic, Germanic, and Thracian tribes.The second volume casts light on the remaining Scytho-Thracian nations – the Trojans with a detailed classification of the related tribes, including the most renowned Illyrians, Spartans, Phrygians, Etruscans, Pelasgi.



The in-depth lexico-grammatical analyses of the languages of two major Thracian nations – the Etruscans and the Phrygians ascertain their Turkic origin.The book also demystifies the history of the ancient Armenians who were a Phrygian colony, sets them apart from the modern Armenians, and gives a chronological, historical account of the modern Armenian people, also known as the Hai, under the authority of their first historian Movses Khorenatsi.The comparative analyses of 20 ancient alphabets reveal their common Turkic root.Crucial archeological, cultural, political, linguistic, and genetic evidence points to the Turkic beginning of many Native Americans.Available as a Mega edition – 2 volumes in one (936 pages), in print on Amazon, Barnes and Noble, and other reputable retailers worldwide, the research work is also offered as two ebooks for Volume 1 and Volume 2 on Google Play, Apple Books, Scribd, Bibliotheca, and others.Если вы хотите услышать голоса мудрецов, умерших тысячи лет назад, разорвать оковы лжи и распахнуть двери в забытые миры, тогда эта книга для вас.Др.



А.



Сандучи, автор 2-томного исследовательского труда "Ancient Scholars about the Turks and the Turkic Nations", который теперь доступен и на русском языке – "Древние учёные о тюркских народах", привносит свежее понимание, отличное от застоявшегося мнения о тюркских народах и их прошлом.Преимущественно основываясь на генетических исследованиях, подкреплённых археологическими, историческими, лингвистическими фактами и свидетельствами древних учёных, историков и географов, эта научная работа раскрывает новые свидетельства о библейском происхождении тюркских народов, которые были связаны родственными узами с древними аккадцами, шумерами.1-й том книги раскрывает тюркскую родословную германских народов, уроженцев Древней Мидии и скифов.



Расшифрованные клинописи Бехистунской надписи в Персии наряду с их подробным лексико-грамматическим анализом проливают свет на революционные факты о тюркском происхождении мидийцев и их языка.



Значительная часть этого тома посвящена скифам и большинству производных от них племён, обитавших в Скифии и за её пределами.



Сюда входят тюркай, ас, сакай, парфяне, бактрийцы, гунны, сарматай, гетай, кельтские, иберийские, галльские, германские и фракийские племена.Второй том проливает свет на остальные скифо-фракийские народы – троянцев с подробной классификацией родственных племён, включая наиболее известных иллирийцев, спартанцев, фригийцев, этрусков, пеласгов.



Углублённый лексико-грамматический анализ языков двух основных фракийских народов – этрусков и фригийцев – подтверждает их тюркское происхождение.Книга также раскрывает историю древних армян, которые были фригийской колонией, отличает их от современных армян и даёт хронологический, исторический отчёт о современном армянском народе, также известном как хаи, руководствуясь работой их первого историка Мовсеса Хоренаци.Сравнительный анализ 20 древних алфавитов выявляет их общую тюркскую основу.Важнейшие археологические, культурные, политические, лингвистические и генетические свидетельства также указывают на тюркское начало многих коренных американцев.Доступная в печатном виде как мега–издание – 2 тома в одном (936 страниц), на Amazon, Barnes and Noble и других авторитетных розничных магазинах по всему миру, данная исследовательская работа также предлагается в электронном формате – том 1 и том 2 в Google Play, Apple Books, Scribd, Bibliotheca и других онлайн-магазинах.

Michael S.World Scholarly Pressinfo@WorldScholarlyPress.com

The Revolutionary Book – Ancient Scholars about the Turks and the Turkic Nations.

You just read:

News Provided By

December 01, 2022, 17:00 GMT

Share This Article

EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency.



We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.



As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention.



Your help is welcome.



EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world.



Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Submit your press release

?