Fire erupts in Turkey’s Black Sea port of Samsun following explosion

2022/12/02 | 14:48 - Source: Shafaq News



(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Shafaq News/ A blast shook the Black Sea port of Samsun in northern Turkey on Friday, CNN Turk reported.The causes of the explosion that led to the fire are not immediately clear.No casualties have been reported and there has been no comment yet from the regional authorities.Samsun is a key Turkish port, from where shipments are transported to a number of destinations, including Russia.

