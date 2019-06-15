Home › Baghdad Post › Security forces arrest 2 ISIS terrorists behind Kirkuk attacks in May

Iraqi security forces announced arresting two suspects, believed to be responsible, along with others, of the bombings that took place in Kirkuk on May 30.According to a security statement, the two defendants admitted belonging to ISIS terrorist group since 2014. ISIS has claimed responsibility for several attacks over the past year.The first suspect admitted planting IEDs on Quds Street and the road of Baghdad and led the security forces to the second suspect.At least three people were killed and 16 others were injured in a series of bombings that targeted different areas inside the province of Kirkuk in May.











