Nechirvan Barzani congratulates the UAE on its national day

2022/12/02 | 20:16 - Source: Shafaq News



Happy anniversary to the UAE." Resident Barzani said on Twitter. (ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Shafaq News/ On Friday, the President of Kurdistan Region, Nechirvan Barzani, extended congratulations and best wishes to the people in the United Arab Emirates on the 51st national day."I congratulate the leadership, government, and people of the brotherly country, the United Arab Emirates, on the 51st National Day...I wish the UAE and its people continued progress and prosperity.Happy anniversary to the UAE." Resident Barzani said on Twitter.

